‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Lennie James on Morgan’s Search for Survivors

That doesn’t look like a nuclear wasteland on Fear the Walking Dead?! Hopeful former leader Morgan Jones (Lennie James) is trekking toward greener pastures, literally.

But just because he’s not decked out in his hazmat suit and gas mask to avoid the fallout of the warheads that exploded across Texas in the Season 6 finale doesn’t mean he’ll have an easy trip. “Morgan is still trying to discover how many of his group survived and what he might have to do to bring them all back together,” James says.

He has already located — and threatened — traitor Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), who is running his own colony, called the Tower, with nurse June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) and her father-in-law, John Sr. (Keith Carradine), stuck inside.

In the November 21 episode, Morgan and his love Grace (Karen David) hope to locate ex-journalist Al (Maggie Grace), who helped others flee the blasts in a Civic Republic Military helicopter. He’s not the only one seeking Al, though, and his mission draws unwanted attention. Notes James: “Al is family, and he is ferociously protective of his family.”

