Issa Rae, Amanda Seales & More Respond to ‘Insecure’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Backlash

HBO’s Insecure has come under fire from members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority after the Season 5 premiere featured the use of the organization’s colors and logos.

The final season return saw Issa (Issa Rae) and her friends attend an alumni event at Stanford University. Tiffany (Amanda Seales) donned the sorority’s signature pink and green colors in several outfits, including a sweater featuring its Greek letters.

Some real-life members of the organization called the use of the logo “wildly disrespectful” due to the fact that Seales herself is not a member, though he character has been established as one. “This girl is not a Soror and had my SHIELD on her body,” wrote one person in a now-deleted tweet.

The surprising reactions prompted responses from both Seales and Rae, with Seales addressing the controversy on a recent Instagram story. “Tiffany is a character on a TV show. I didn’t write the character, I played the character. I’m not a soror. I’m an actress and I’m playing a character on a TV show,” she stated. “I’m just playing a character! That’s it. Y’all know that though, but some of y’all don’t. I feel like some folks really forget.”

Amanda Seales said leave her alone about her character being an AKA. She said she is not a member in real life. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/hQcaByZLm6 — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) October 25, 2021

In another now-deleted tweet, Rae jokingly responded to the issue, stating, “Oh s**t, let me tell @HBO to delete one of the upcoming episodes then, hold on.”

The historical first-ever Black sorority, which was founded in 1908 at Howard University, states on its website that the organization’s badge, coat of arms, and many other names and phrases are federally registered trademarks under the United States Patent and Trademark Office. If used without written consent by AKA, it is considered a case of legal infringement and the users can face prosecution.

Many people came to the Seales’ and Rae’s defense, including actress Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) who herself is a member of AKA. “I am a Silver Soror [email protected] and I had NO problem with how hard ‘Tiffany’ reps my beloved AKA. & I feel @amandaseales’ pain in this,” she tweeted. “Folks think I’m Shirley. Folks CALL me Shirley. Shirley is a character on a TV show. She is not me & I am not her. #MakeBelieve.”

I am a Silver Soror of @akasorority1908 💖💚and I had NO problem with how hard “Tiffany” reps my beloved AKA. & I feel @amandaseales’ pain in this. Folks think I’m Shirley. Folks CALL me Shirley. Shirley is a character on a TV show. She is not me & I am not her. #MakeBelieve https://t.co/zomhzV6VLo — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 25, 2021

Some fans are also pointing out that Seales’ character and Yvonne Orji‘s Molly have been members of AKA since the show’s first season.

I’m a member of AKA and I did question how they were able to pull that off. Having a non member wearing AKA letters and colors. I’m not mad at her she’s correct she’s playing a character. I’m assuming they had to get some sort of clearance prior to filming to use the likeness. — BK (@call_me_britt) October 25, 2021

AKA’s mad because Amanda Seales’s character is wearing AKA apparel on #Insecure and she’s been an AKA since day 1 of the show. It’s the black on black attacks that are team too damn much for me. Aren’t you tired yet? #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/maNNxv3yNF — La La ✨🌊 (@lalajofficial) October 25, 2021

Molly had AKA paraphernalia in her office for years – So why the outrage now? #InsecureHBO #Insecure pic.twitter.com/tej520rdzk — PANTHERS ( 3 – 4) (@DarrellTheDon) October 25, 2021

The director & show runner of #Insecure have both spoken out in defense of #AmandaSeales over #AKA controversy. Several AKA’s have a huge issue with her wearing letters and not being an actual member. The staff making it clear that it was their call so re direct your anger 👀 pic.twitter.com/TmPMN6ejoN — Tea With Tia ☕️ (@_TeaWithTia) October 26, 2021

However, other viewers have discovered emails distributed by the sorority claiming it had not known about the show’s trademark use, and encouraging members to refrain from discussing the matter on social media.

Oop #AKA Exec. Director sent out a email following the outrage of the unauthorized use of their brand on #Insecure despite the social media claims that the show had “permission” to use their intellectual property. Whew Chile messy 🤧 maybe now it is a serious matter 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZvIrpSfazW — Tea With Tia ☕️ (@_TeaWithTia) October 26, 2021

The Insecure/AKA thing got more plot twists than S3! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dVE2zIGZu7 — Knight Of The Black Rose (@Dpzzle) October 26, 2021