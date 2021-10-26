The Critics Choice Awards Will Be Simulcast on the CW & TBS

The Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast to an expanded audience in 2022.

TBS has joined The CW in simulcasting the three-hour 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, live, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 7/6c. The awards show, honoring the finest in cinematic and television achievement, will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most-accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations.

Submissions for TV categories open on Monday, September 27, and close on Monday, November 15. (Submissions aren’t required for the film categories.) The nominations for the TV categories will be announced on Wednesday, December 1. Film nominations will be announced Monday, December 6.

In 2021, on the TV side, The Crown, Ted Lasso, and The Queen’s Gambit were all big winners, winning Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, and Best Limited Series, respectively, as well as at least one acting award. The Crown won for Best Actor in a Drama Series (Josh O’Connor), Best Actress in a Drama Series (Emma Corrin), and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Gillian Anderson). Ted Lasso won for Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham). And Queen’s Gambit won for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Anya Taylor-Joy). Other TV winners included Lovecraft Country, Schitt’s Creek, Mrs. America, and The Undoing.

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

Critics Choice Awards, Live, Sunday, January 9, 2022, 7/6c, The CW & TBS