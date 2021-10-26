‘Succession’ Scores Early Season 4 Renewal at HBO

War may be waging between the Roys but HBO is all in when it comes to their hit series Succession as it’s just been announced the show will return for Season 4.

The renewal news comes just two weeks into Season 3’s run and was unveiled by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession began its nine-episode Season 3 run on October 17, pulling in 1.4 million viewers for the premiere across all platforms.

Along with airing Sundays on HBO, the dramedy is streaming concurrently on the premium cable’s streamer, HBO Max. The 1.4 million viewer milestone marked a series high for the program and the best premiere night for any HBO Original series since the launch of HBO Max.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” said Orsi in a statement. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

For those less familiar with the Roys and their shenanigans, Succession follows the family dynamics through the eyes of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his adult children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). In Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series, Logan’s position of power is put at risk when Kendall makes an impulsive decision to expose the family company’s hidden scandals.

Debuting in 2018, the series also features Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones among others. Season 3 additions include Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and more.

Stay tuned to see how Season 3 unfolds and get ready for the return of the Roys as the team prepares for a fourth season at HBO.

