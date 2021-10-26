Sandra Mae Frank has been a definite highlight of New Amsterdam Season 4 as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, the surgeon Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) has been trying so hard to get to come on board. And in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 26 episode, you can see why he wants her to stay (and so do we!).

Dr. Helen Sharpe’s (Freema Agyeman) ex-boyfriend, Guillaume (Tobias Truvillion), has pancreatic cancer, and he needs surgery — but as Wilder reveals when she, Ben (Conner Marx), and her team arrive, they need a new plan.

“Your patient’s tumor is unresectable because it spread to the hepatic caelum and it envelops the hepatoduodenal ligament and all surrounding structures,” she explains to Max. (In other words, there are a lot of problems.) He’s confused. If Guillaume’s not a candidate for Whipple surgery, why is she here with her entire surgical team?

“Multivisceral ex vivo surgery. It’s curative but extremely rare, takes at least 20 hours, requires subbing in a second team, has a low survival rate and will cost your hospital around $2 billion, but before you say no, know that it is your patient’s only viable option,” Wilder advises. Yes, she plans to remove the patient’s abdominal organs. Watch the clip above to see Max’s response.

Also in “Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye,” Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) have a heart-to-heart with Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake), suggesting they might finally tell him about their relationship. (That’s gotta be complicated, even if Malvo and Baptiste do have an open marriage.) Plus, Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) plays referee between two young patients and their families. And Dr. Wilder reconsiders Max’s offer to join the staff.

