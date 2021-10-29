Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine Takes a Stand in New Character Poster for ‘Wheel of Time’

The countdown has begun for Prime Video’s long-awaited adaptation of Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time novels and the streamer knows that fans are hungry for hints as to what they might expect. So far, there have been a few photos released, a New York Comic-Con panel, and an epic trailer. Now, with less than a month left before they drop the first three episodes (which are fantastic, btw), we’re getting a series of character posters. And we have your exclusive first look at one of them.

Featuring series star and producer Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), the key art for her character Moiraine sees the enchanted member of the all-female Aes Sedai swathed in blues and greens and all sorts of mystical mists. What you can’t see if her Aes Sedai ring, which is sure to be of interest to WoT diehards, or what she is looking at in this art. Is it a person? A place? A Trolloc? There are so many situations that arise early in the tale of Moiraine’s mission to escort a group of young villagers—one of whom may be the reincarnated Dragon Reborn, destined to save mankind against the Dark One—and a whole lot goes down whenever her crew shows up. Including some events that fans will notice from books beyond the first installment of Jordan’s saga.

“One of the things that was really important to me was really approaching it as an adaptation of the full series of The Wheel of Time,” explains showrunner Rafe Judkins. “Not just thinking about it as each season is one of the books, because there’s 14 of them…Rosamund would be older by the time we finished it,” he laughs. “So I really approached it as adapting the whole series.”

This larger-picture approach, Judkins notes, allowed him to get to fan-favorite portions of WoT earlier. “There were a couple of things in this series that are so important, like the Aes Sedai, who you don’t really meet in the first book,” he says. “You meet Moiraine, but you don’t really get to see this incredible world of women who function almost like the Catholic church did in medieval Europe. These are all of the most powerful people in the world, it’s all women and they’re pulling the strings of every happening, everywhere from their White Tower.”

Noting that women truly do run the world here, Judkins admits that “it was really essential to get them into the first season because they’re such an iconic piece of the Wheel of Time. Without them, you’re missing something.”

And trust us, you won’t want to miss this one.

The Wheel of Time, Series premiere, Friday, November 19, Prime Video