‘Happy Valley’ to Air On New Home AMC+ for Third and Final Season

Sally Wainwright’s BAFTA-winning drama Happy Valley is set to return for a third and final season, the BBC confirmed on Tuesday.

The popular British series, which previously aired on Netflix in the U.S., begins shooting in and around West Yorkshire in 2022. It will be more than five years since Season 2 aired on the BBC in 2016, as Wainwright has been busy working on the next season of HBO-BBC drama Gentleman Jack. AMC+ will be the show’s new U.S. home, with the final season set to air on the AMC+ streaming bundle.

Sarah Lancashire, who won a BAFTA for her performance in the series, will return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood. Siobhan Finneran will also return as Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright, as well as James Norton as murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce and Rhys Connah as Catherine’s grandson Ryan Cawood. Other casting additions will be announced at a later date.

The final season will again see Catherine brought face-to-face with Tommy Lee, as a gangland murder sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to her nemesis. Meanwhile, Ryan has his own ideas about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. And, while Catherine is nearing retirement, a pervasive problem with drugs still haunts the valley.

“I’m delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final installment of the Happy Valley trilogy,” said Wainwright. “It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world.”

She continued: “I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC and our new colleagues at AMC.”

BBC Studios-backed Lookout Point will co-produce the final season with AMC Networks. Patrick Harkins and Fergus O’Brien are set to direct, with Chris Clough as series producer and Jessica Taylor as producer. Wainwright and Lancashire also serve as exec producers.

Happy Valley, Seasons 1 and 2, Now Streaming, AMC+