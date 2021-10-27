‘Married at First Sight’: Myrla Opens Up to Gil About Her Past in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 13th season is quickly approaching its end and the participants are getting closer by sharing parts of their pasts with their new spouses.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the latest installment, one of the season’s most closed-off participants, Myrla, is opening up to Gil about her life growing up poor and how that has shaped her into the person she is today.

“I would not be here today if it were not for how I grew up,” Myrla says in the first look, above. “The community, the environment of where we grew up molds us into who we are today and so I think it’s important for him to understand this is why I am who I am today,” she continues to share from a confessional segment.

Fresh off what appears to be a volleyball game, Myrla and Gil take a seat to chat and discuss the things from her past she wasn’t previously ready to face in her new marriage. Their chat begins on a light and fluffy note with her showing off her high school volleyball jersey.

Gil takes the opportunity to point out that she’s “old” when Myrla mentions the tee is 16 years old. The insight also leads him to ask about what her mother’s feelings were towards sports. What unfolds is a deep and meaningful chat between the spouses.

