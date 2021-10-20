‘Married at First Sight’: The Cast Honors Brett’s Dog Baxter in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is taking an emotional turn in its latest episode as the couples take a group retreat before Decision Day.

In “Country Chaos,” the participants are taking time to honor Brett’s recently deceased dog Baxter with a special tribute, and we have an exclusive first look. The conversation begins as the group presents Brett with a big box filled with cookies.

“We know you’ve been going through a hard time and we wanted to get you a little something,” Johnny says, handing Brett the package and taking the lead on the celebration. “I know it’s been a rough time losing Baxter and from all of us, to you, they’re cookies — they’re human cookies,” Johnny adds, making it clear the treats are edible.

Also part of the celebration? Some festive sparklers for the couples to light around their mini bonfire. “Brett’s gone through a lot in a very short period of time. I don’t think she’s had time to really take it all in. She’s working with a struggling marriage,” Bao says in a testimonial moment between filming with the others. “We wanted to give her some time to memorialize Baxter’s life.”

“You guys!” Brett exclaims as she’s taken off guard by the kind gesture. “Look, I know that for you guys who don’t really know me that well, or known me long, to go out of your way to reach out and go out of your way to call me and text me and say that you’re thinking about me, it really means a lot.”

So, what does Ryan have to say about the situation? And how does the celebratory moment come together? Check out the full clip, above, and don’t miss the latest episode of Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime