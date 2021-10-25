Apple TV+ Releases Trailer and Premiere Date For Korean Drama ‘Dr. Brain’ (VIDEO)

After the huge popularity of Netflix’s Squid Game, Apple TV+ will be hoping its upcoming Korean drama series Dr. Brain will find similar success when it debuts on November 4.

The series, based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga, stars Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun as the brilliant brain scientist Sewon. After his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, Sewon goes to extraordinary lengths to uncover what happened, conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

Apple has released a trailer (watch below) for the six-episode series, which will premiere on Nov 4, with forthcoming episodes being released weekly through December 10. “The truth lies in your mind,” the captions read as we see Sewon jumping into the memories of his deceased loved ones while also being investigated by the police.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In addition to Sun-kyun, who is best known for his portrayal of Park Dong-ik in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, the series also stars Lee You-young (Diva), Park Hee-soon (My Name), Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing on You), and Lee Jae-won (Kill It).

The series is executive produced, written, and directed by Kim Jee-woon (I Saw The Devil) and is produced for Apple TV+ by Bound Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, StudioPlex, and Dark Circle Pictures. It marks the streamer’s first Korean language series.

Apple TV+ is also set to arrive in South Korea on November 4 alongside the season premiere of Dr. Brain.

Dr. Brain is one of many upcoming Apple Original international dramas. The streamer is also developing Pachinko, based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel, British spy drama Slow Horses, bank robber thriller Shantaram, based on the Gregory David Roberts novel, and the South America set drama Echo 3.

Dr. Brain, Season 1, Premiere, Thursday, November 4, Apple TV+