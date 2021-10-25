‘Xena’ Reunion on ‘Murder,’ Ed Sheeran Lends His ‘Voice,’ A More Diverse ‘4400,’ New Season of ‘All American’

Xena reunites with her Gabrielle when Lucy Lawless welcomes former co-star Renee O’Connor for the Season 2 finale of Acorn’s My Life Is Murder. Ed Sheeran is the Mega Mentor as NBC’s The Voice moves into the Knockouts round. USA’s 2004-07 sci-fi drama The 4400 gets a remake on The CW with a decidedly diverse feel, following the Season 4 premiere of football drama All American.

My Life is Murder

The light mystery from New Zealand fulfills many a Xena: Warrior Princess fan’s dreams when Lucy Lawless, as retired but still nosy detective Alexa Crowe, hooks up again with her former Xena co-star Renee O’Connor. Their chemistry won’t be nearly so friendly this time, because O’Connor is playing a prime suspect, the mysterious widow of a self-help guru who leads Alexa on a cat-and-mouse game in the search for his killer. More Acorn mystery awaits in the decidedly more serious Manhunt: The Night Stalker. In the second chapter, Colin Sutton (Martin Clunes) suggests a new strategy in the police hunt for a notorious burglar and serial rapist.

The Voice

8/7c

Ed Sheeran is this season’s Mega Mentor, providing tips to all of the teams’ singers as they prepare for the first night of the Knockouts. The coaches have some tough choices ahead as they pair each singers against another teammate, with only one moving on to the Live Playoffs. (Each coach has one steal, though, in case a ringer goes out early.)

4400

Series Premiere 9/8c

Not the first sci-fi/fantasy show that comes to mind when you think “reboot,” USA’s cult series from 2004-07 returns with a new contemporary feel and a more diverse cast. The set-up is somewhat the same: 4400 people of all backgrounds who suddenly vanished over the last century inexplicably return en masse in 2021 Detroit, falling from the sky like so much space debris. For them, no time has passed (shades of Manifest), whether they’re an activist from the civil-rights era or a doctor from 1920s Harlem—or a budding lawyer and new mom who vanished just 16 years earlier. As the government tries to figure out just what’s up with these time refugees, they’re kept in captivity by not-always-friendly guards. What they all have in common is they’re from disenfranchised or marginalized groups, and they seem to have developed strange gifts like automatic healing during their absence. Too bad the thuddingly mediocre execution doesn’t live up to the provocative high concept. The CW will likely keep it around for multiple seasons anyway.

All American

Season Premiere 8/7c

Back on Mondays for a fourth season, the high-school football drama has plenty to untangle from last season’s July cliffhanger. Did Coop (Bre-Z) survive the shooting? And how about Layla (Greta Onieogou), MIA on the road with a psycho stalker? Those tuning in for the gridiron action want to know who won the championship, and what Spencer (Daniel Ezra) will decide on early national signing day.

