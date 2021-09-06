The CW’s ‘4400’ vs. the Original: How It’s Different, How It’s the Same

Throughout the last century, 4,400 people from marginalized groups vanished. On the same night in 2021, they all reappear.

So begins this reboot of USA’s 2004–07 drama, 4400 — told from a Black perspective, which, co-showrunner Ariana Jackson says, addresses “our country’s inability to reckon with its history of white supremacy.”

Handling the detained time-refugees — ’50s civil rights figure Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) and ’90s reverend Isaiah Johnston (Derrick A. King) among them — are parole officer Keisha (Ireon Roach) and social worker Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones).

“Keisha is rigorously by the book, whereas Jharrel is rigorously by the heart,” says co-showrunner Sunil Nayar. As they get to know their charges, so do we, often through flashbacks.

And as with the original, these 4,400 discover they now have powers. Teases Nayar, “With them comes both the fun and the consequences.”

4400, Series Premiere, Monday, October 25, 9/8c, The CW

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Fall Preview issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 26.