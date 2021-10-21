‘Ghosts’ Receives a Full-Season Order at CBS

CBS is feeling good about its freshman series this fall.

The network has given a full-season order to Ghosts for the 2021-2022 season. Starring Rose McIver, the show is the #1 most-watched new comedy this season. This news comes after just three episodes — the first two aired back-to-back on October 7 — and just hours ahead of the fourth.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” Thom Sherman, Sr. Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

Ghosts is the third new fall show and third new CBS show to get picked up for a full season. It joins FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai’i, the orders for which were announced a week and a half ago.

The comedy, based on a U.K. show, follows McIver’s Samantha and her husband, Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Jay as they plan to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. The only problem? It’s inhabited by the many spirits of the residents who have died there and now call it their home. Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

These ghosts include: a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700s militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty native from the 1500s (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky).

Ghosts, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS