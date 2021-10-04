Hearties, you’re definitely going to want to tune in to the second season of the When Calls the Heart spinoff, When Hope Calls, this holiday season.

Daniel Lissing, who played Mountie Jack Thornton until the character died in Season 5 (leaving Erin Krakow’s Elizabeth a widow raising their son alone), is returning to the franchise in the Season 2 premiere, Deadline reports. No details have been revealed about how he’s appearing.

Lissing isn’t the only When Calls the Heart star set to appear in this upcoming two-parter to kick off the new season of the spinoff, A Country Christmas (on Saturday, December 18 on GAC Family). As previously announced, Lori Loughlin is returning to TV by reprising her role as Abigail Stanton on When Hope Calls. And we do know how we’ll see her and might have an idea of how Lissing appears, thanks to the descriptions of the two episodes.

In the first, Brookfield is putting on a Christmas festival worthy of Harper’s Bazaar since it’s one of three contenders in the magazine’s search for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town. Understandably, that will keep the entire town busy with making sure they come across as just that, even if they’re not feeling the spirit of the holiday season. Abigail and her son Cody visit the town to bring a troubled boy to Lillian’s (Morgan Kohan) orphanage.

Then in the second episode, photojournalist Paul Franklin is wrapping his research on the community of Brookfield as a contender for the magazine. Plus, “Lillian, the orphans, and Gabriel are running out of options to restore the troubled boy’s hope for better times,” the description teases. “Just when all seems lost, a secret Santa appears to fulfill all holiday wishes, and Abigail has a profound conversation with a dear friend from the past.” That dear friend has to be Lissing’s character, right?

Since exiting When Calls the Heart, Lissing has appeared on S.W.A.T. and The Rookie.

When Hope Calls is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon, Jr., creator Alfonso H. Moreno, Kaitlyn Greenough, and David Anselmo. Kym Crepin serves as producer. Supervising Producers are W. Michael Beard and Michael Shepard. Bradley Walsh directs.

When Hope Calls, Season 2 Premiere, Saturday, December 18, 8/7c, GAC Family