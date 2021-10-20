‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Country Chaos’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 14, “Country Chaos.”]

The traditional couples retreat has arrived for Married at First Sight‘s Season 13 couples in the latest episode, “Country Chaos.”

While some pairs are taking the opportunity to strengthen their bonds, others are beginning to break past the point of return. Below, we’re breaking down all of the countryside drama, ranging from rage-throwing tantrums to farm excursions, so beware of major spoilers ahead.

Hitting the Road

While most of the participants are eager for their ranch retreat, Myrla and Brett aren’t thrilled by the setting as they’re not big outdoors people. Meanwhile, Bao is looking forward to connecting with everyone on the retreat, except for her husband Johnny, who is keeping things distanced between them.

As they all get on the road, cameras inside their cars reveal some interesting conversations. Brett brings up her recent visit with Ryan’s sister and asks if he has someone else on his mind like his sister suggested. Ryan denies this claim but remains quiet, as per usual, about the subject, hoping that his actions can speak louder than anything he could say.

Zack and Michaela make a pit stop on the way in to gather their thoughts after she moved out of their apartment in the last episode. Although it seems like the couple have worked things out, they head into the weekend with some trepidation.

Arrival

The couples arrive one-by-one at the big barn house they’ll be sharing for the retreat. First up are Zack and Michaela, who are followed by Rachel and Jose, then Myrla and Gil who bring their dog along, and Johnny and Bao. In a team effort, the couples begin prepping dinner just ahead of Brett and Ryan’s arrival. During the meal, Johnny is awkward and mentions how he and Bao are struggling when someone inquires about everyone’s progress. Ryan is quick to come to Johnny’s defense, revealing that things continue to be hard for him and Brett.

Michaela and Zack try to offer their perspective on tackling arguments, advising struggling couples to talk out their issues. But perhaps they should keep their advice to themselves, as Michaela and Zack’s track record hasn’t been too great.

Before the night ends, the couples surprise Brett with a box of cookies and sparklers to honor her recently deceased dog Baxter. The gesture makes for an emotional moment and celebration that’s a definite highlight of the episode. Of course, not all sweet moments can last as the couples begin turning in for the night and a conversation about rooms is sparked.

It turns out that there are six rooms, allowing for one couple to sleep separately, and Johnny and Bao and Brett and Ryan debate the situation, working out that the girls will each take a room for themselves and one guy will get a room while another will get the couch.

Midday Activities and Refreshments

The next day Jose, Rachel, Zack, and Michaela play cornhole on the grounds of the ranch, and during the game, Jose discovers he enjoys his bride’s competitive side. During a break for lunch, the women and men divide into two groups for some catchup time. While Michaela claims she’s in a good space with Zack, Bao feels envious of the picture she paints, which is diminished by Zack’s viewpoint in the men’s hangout. As for Rachel, she worries about looking at her relationship through rose-colored glasses, and Brett admits she feels less hopeful. Meanwhile, Bao opens up about remembering her father’s treatment towards her mother when she was a kid and how she vowed to never let a man treat her that way, and that’s why she’s not putting up with any of Johnny’s drama.

In a happier moment, Myrla and Gil enjoy a horse riding excursion together as it was something she loved doing as a kid. After they get done though, there’s always negativity to Myrla’s outlook, and Gil wonders if she can ever just be positive about something. She agrees to work on keeping her mood from dimming. As for Johnny, Bao, Ryan, and Brett, they go on a shooting excursion together, but only Bao and Ryan are brave enough to participate.

Following the outing, Ryan and Brett sit down to talk about their situation and work on a plan of action for their final weeks as a couple. Brett claims that Ryan’s actions and words don’t line up and takes it personally that at their apartment, Ryan won’t sleep with her, but thinks they’ll share a bed on the retreat. With Brett admitting she feels broken, Ryan doesn’t really know what to do, but remains hopeful he can find his footing with her.

The Big Fight

Later that day, Michaela and Zack get into a major argument as they discuss their future. Where Zack stands, he believes they should get divorced, but date after Decision Day to hopefully one day be led back to marriage. The logic doesn’t make much sense to Michaela, who begins to get worked up about the situation.

Bao attempts to comfort Michaela and get her to calm down, but it’s just the beginning of the drama. As the evening carries on, there’s a little house party that involves a superlative game that gets some laughs, but when it’s time for bed, Zack tells Michaela there are two different versions of her and he can’t deal with it. He explores the idea of leaving early, but then Michaela tries to get him to stay and sleep for a bit before driving all the way home to Houston.

After a series of mental hurdles, Zack ultimately tells Michaela that he doesn’t like who he is with her and that he needs to get out. So he gets in the car to leave and she begins throwing stuff inside of the house. The next morning, the couples convene for breakfast to discover that Michaela left earlier that morning. Evaluating the situation, the couples admit Zack was fairly quiet at their group dinner the night before, suggesting he had some type of resolve before leaving.

Farm Feelings

In one last fun moment, the remaining participants round up their retreat with a trip to a local farm where they feed animals and enjoy the sites. Despite Zack and Michaela’s dark cloud over the retreat, the rest of the couples make the most of this moment and end the episode on a hopeful note.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime