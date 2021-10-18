Halloween might be just what Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) needs as he continues to grieve after his wife Nic (Emily VanCamp) died as a result of the injuries she sustained in a car accident. In fact, the spooky holiday could help him more than he knows, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 19 episode of The Resident.

In “The Thinnest Veil,” Conrad gets the perfect distraction in the ER: a group of witches. His patient, Magdalena (Heather Mazur) explains they were preparing their Samhain ceremony, not having a “wild morning” with drugs or alcohol.

What’s Samhain? “Witches’ New Year, when the invisible veil that separates the worlds of the living and dead is at its thinnest, and we can connect with those we lost,” Magdalena explains. “If you pay attention, you’ll see the spirits. They’re all around us.” Given his recent loss, it’s no wonder he’s paying attention.

Watch the clip above for more — including what (or who) makes Conrad stop in his tracks.

In the Halloween episode, “we have patients that reflect back on Nic and who she was and what she meant to Conrad,” co-showrunner and executive producer Andrew Chapman previously told TV Insider. “We sort of come to a little bit of, not closure, but we get closer to that. There’s lots of fun stuff, but there’s also a psychological closing of story.”

Also expect to see everyone “really come together as a group … in a way that I find amazingly moving,” he added. It’s “not moving like weeping grief, but really moving in how people deal with loss and in a way that’s really mature and kind of wonderful.”

Also in “The Thinnest Veil,” Devon (Manish Dayal) treats a patient who thinks he’s being haunted by ghosts. Meanwhile, on his way back from a vacation, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) picks up a hitchhiker who’s not what he seems to be.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox