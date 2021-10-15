‘Big Mouth’: Lovebugs & Hate Worms Enter the Scene in Netflix’s Season 5 Trailer (VIDEO)

Big Mouth‘s Season 5 return is just around the corner, but before its November 5 arrival, Netflix is unveiling an all-new first look with a fresh trailer and key art to excite fans.

Along with the trailer, Netflix is also teasing the stellar lineup of guest stars who are lending their voices to Season 5’s 10 half-hour episodes. While series regulars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Jordan Peele are still front and center, there are plenty of talented stars joining the ever-growing list of recurring guests.

Adam Scott, Jemaine Clement, Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, and Chloe Fineman join previously announced guests Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Pamela Adlon, the latter three of which will appear in the Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources.

In the new season, the theme of love and hate is introduced by means of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms of caterpillars and butterflies. Nick’s (Kroll) lovebug, Walter (Goodman), pushes him to pursue Jessi (Klein) until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm that leads Nick down a dark path.

Meanwhile, Jessie’s lovebug, Sonya (Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer to Ali (Ali Wong), making Jessie wonder if she sees Ali as more than just a friend. But when their bond and joint co-opting of Missy’s (Edebiri) affinity group sends Missy on her own hate-fueled spiral with hate worm Rochelle (Palmer), it sets up plenty of drama.

Catch a sneak peek at the action, below, as the young characters grapple with eighth grade in the trailer. And don’t miss the animated comedy’s return when Big Mouth‘s fifth season arrives this November on Netflix.

Big Mouth, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, November 5, Netflix