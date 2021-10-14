‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer: This Town Will Tear You to Pieces (VIDEO)

“Every member of my family fights this fight,” Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) says in the official trailer for Mayor of Kingstown.

Along with that video, Paramount+ unveiled the key art (below) for the new drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon following the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The series tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality and provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

“We get paid to give advice, so let me give you some,” Mike tells Iris (Emma Laird). “Wherever you’re from, you should go back. You won’t make it here.” And based on what we see of her at the end of the preview, it may have been sound advice. “Didn’t even make it a month before this place tore me to pieces,” she says. “Oh, I got some bad news for you: This is not torn to pieces, not even close. It’s coming,” Mike warns.

But while he may be telling others to get out of town, it’s a different story when it comes to his future there, even if he’s always hated the place and wanted to leave. “I don’t know how to leave,” he admits.

Watch the intense, action-packed trailer below for more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, and Tobi Bamtefa. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, with Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive producers.

See Also 'Mayor of Kingstown' First Look: Jeremy Renner & Kyle Chandler Seek Justice (PHOTO) In the new Taylor Sheridan series, the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan.

Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883 (premiering December 19 on Paramount+) are part of Sheridan’s deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS.

Mayor of Kingstown, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 14, Paramount+