‘Mayor of Kingstown’ First Look: Jeremy Renner & Kyle Chandler Seek Justice (PHOTO)

When your family business is running for-profit prisons, the going is bound to get tough. That’s the fate for siblings Mitch and Mike McLusky (played by Friday Night Lights’ Kyle Chandler and Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner, above) in the gripping Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown (premiering November 14).

The new Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) series takes on corruption and inequality in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where law and any semblance of order are elusive. The McLusky family are the power brokers trying to bring justice to the town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

“I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the titular Mayor of Kingstown),” Renner said when his casting was first announced. “In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances.”

As for Chandler’s Mitch — Mike’s older brother — he’s a fixer inside and outside of the prison system in a town.

The all-star cast also includes Dianne Wiest, co-creator Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa. Joining Sheridan, Dillon, and Renner as executive producers are Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

While the 10-episode season will be released on the streaming service Paramount+, Paramount Network will air a special simulcast event of the premiere on November 14 after a new episode of Yellowstone Season 4 (which premieres the week before).

Mayor of Kingstown, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 14, Paramount+