‘Dancing With the Stars’: A Villainous Double Elimination During Disney Night 2 (RECAP)

After the Heroes had their fun on Monday night, the Villains took over Night 2 of Disney Week on Dancing With the Stars. The end of the beloved theme week was full of magical performances, gorgeous costumes, high scores, and the first double elimination of the season.

The Monday, October 11 episode introduced the first-ever Mickey Dance Challenge, in which the pairs had to incorporate a series of dance moves into their routines, regardless of the dance style. Jimmie Allen and his partner Emma Slater won the judges’ extra two bonus points, bumping them up to fifth place with a score of 32 points.

Tonight’s third elimination narrowed down the competition with the departure of two couples. The remaining 11 pairs will live to dance another day during next week’s tribute to the classic movie musical Grease!

Check out tonight’s terrifying performances below, featuring music from Maleficent, Hocus Pocus, Beauty and the Beast, and the live-action Cruella movie!

Jimmie Allen’s dance to “bad guy” by Billie Eilish (Jazz)

Country singer Jimmie Allen gushed over his love for Disney, having celebrated many memorable life moments over the course of his 80 visits to the parks. On a high after winning last night’s Mickey Dance Challenge, he and partner Emma Slater took on the high-flying magic of Peter Pan for their dueling jazz routine to Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.” He was far from a bad dancer, as the judges were “hooked” on the routine, with Bruno calling it the pair’s strongest performance so far. Earning a score of 35 points, the pair’s two-night total came in at 67 out of 80 points.

Cody Rigsby’s dance to “Gaston” (Viennese Waltz)

Taking on the role of the ego-maniac Beauty and the Beast villain, Cody Rigsby was excited to embrace his inner Gaston for his Viennese Walt with partner Cheryl Burke. The two had the least amount of rehearsal time going into Disney Week, beginning their practices over Zoom before returning to the studio. Earning their highest score and first 8 of the season, the judges loved his more polished and full-out performance. With a total of 31 points, the pair’s two-night total comes to 58.

Melanie C’s dance to “Once Upon a Dream” (Viennese Waltz)

After a fun time competing against each other on the new Disneyland ride Web Slingers, Melanie C took on the part of “girl power” Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent for her Viennese Waltz with partner Gleb Savchenko. The haunting dance earned high praises from the judges, with Carrie Ann proclaiming it her best dance of the season. They brought home a score of 35 out of 40 points for the night, earning their first 9 of the competition. Their total two-night score comes out to 66 points total.

JoJo Siwa’s Dance to “Ways to Be Wicked” (Paso Doble)

As the youngest competitor of the season, it was fitting that JoJo Siwa‘s villain dance was inspired by the villain kids of Disney Channel’s Descendants 2. During rehearsals, she expressed her excitement of getting to take a walk on the bad side, having dealt with plenty of real-life villains herself. She embraced the movie’s message of staying true to yourself, and how love can conquer any evil that comes your way. Carrie Ann stated the dance wasn’t her best, but the other judges quickly disagreed. Len applauded her continued control while Bruno called it “a paso doble like no other.” They earned the same score of 35 from the previous night, bringing their total points to 70.

Kenya Moore’s dance to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande (Viennese Waltz)

Kenya Moore and partner Brandon Armstrong continued their quest to avoid falling into the bottom of the leaderboard with their Snow White-inspired Viennese Waltz. Relating to the Evil Queen’s strive to reclaim her beauty, Kenya reclaimed her spot on the dance floor with her best dance of the season, as stated by Carrie Ann. While her elegance and poise were on point, Derek hopes she will learn to embrace her fierceness more going forward. They earned a score of 30 out of 40 points for the night, bringing their total to 59.

Iman Shumpert’s dance to “Arabian Nights” (Argentine Tango)

NBA star Iman Shumpert‘s facial hair made him the perfect choice to take on the Aladdin villain Jafar for his Argentine Tango to “Arabian Nights.” He expressed his evil side by getting partner Daniella Karagach to unwillingly ride the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout ride at Disneyland. Iman impressed the judges with the routine’s amazing opening and closing lifts, making Daniella look just as light as the parrot Iago. Their great storytelling earned them their highest score of the season with 33 points, bringing their two-night total to 63.

Melora Hardin’s dance to “Mother Knows Best” (Jazz)

Melora Hardin served double duty for her jazz routine with partner Artem Chigvintsev, dancing to and singing the Tangled villain Mother Gothel’s “Mother Knows Best.” During rehearsals, she was visited by her The Office co-star and former DWTS alum Kate Flannery to help unleash her inner villain. The pair took home the first 10 of the season from Len after their “theatrical” and “magnificent” performance, earning the highest score of the night with 37 points. At the top of the leaderboard, the pair’s two-night total comes to 73 points.

The Miz’s dance to “Be Prepared” (Argentine Tango)

The Miz had no problem taking on Villains Night, as he played a villain in the WWE for 16 years. Unlike partner Whitney Carson, he enjoys getting booed at, using it as motivation to do his best. “This is Scar’s performance, so be prepared,” he stated. He took that excitement into his Argentine Tango to The Lion King‘s “Be Prepared.” Spending two nights covered in intense makeup and costumes, the judges applauded his great articulation and improved intimacy, earning them their first 9 of the season with a score of 34 points. Their total comes to 65 points total.

Brian Austin Green’s dance to “He’s a Pirate” (Paso Doble)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess took a ride on the classic Disney attraction Pirates of the Caribbean for their paso doble to “He’s a Pirate” from the iconic film series. While the couple’s previous dances have been filled with romance and passion, this week shook things up as they dueled in their roles as Captain Barbossa and Jack Sparrow. The judge’s previous tough love worked, as they enjoyed the performance’s theatricality and passion. However, Brian was unable to escape criticism of his free arm control, earning a score of 27 for the night and 52 total.

Matt James’ dance to “Jungle” by X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons (Paso Doble)

Having been a big fan of The Jungle Book as a kid, Matt James was excited to slide into his role as a mischievous snake for his paso doble to “Jungle” by X Ambassadors and Jamie N Commons with partner Lindsay Arnold. Playing the distrustful villains Kaa and Shere Khan, the pair proved their strong connection by doing trust fall exercises during rehearsals. Their strong chemistry lit up the dance floor, as Carrie Ann could tell this was the most he has performed with his all. The judges’ critiques centered around his footwork, as the size of his steps needed to be better balanced. They earned a score of 31 points for the night, bringing their total to 57 points out of 80.

Olivia Jade’s dance to “Remember Me” (Jazz)

Oliva Jade and partner Val Chmerkovskiy spent the day at Cars Land ahead of their jazz routine to the song “Remember Me” from Coco. Given that the movie is all about family, Olivia’s sister Bella joined the duo for a day of theme park fun. The performance came just in time to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, as Val dedicated his love for ballroom dance to the Latinx community. Turning in several memorable routines, Carrie Ann believed the pair played it a bit safe this time around. The others disagreed, with Len calling the performance “joyous” and Derek applauding her acting skills, calling her a “natural born performer.” Tying with JoJo and Jenna, the pair earned another score of 35, making their two-night total come to 70 points.

Suni Lee’s dance to “I Put a Spell on You” (Viennese Waltz)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber “put a spell on the judges” with their magical Viennese Waltz to the Hocus Pocus earworm “I Put a Spell On You.” She is a longtime fan of the classic Halloween film, watching it every year with her sister Shyenne. The two’s strong sisterly bond made for the perfect inspiration to play one of the infamous Sanderson sisters, with Sasha dressed in cat ears and a tail as the cat Thackery Binx. Bruno called the routine “bewitching,” as she received more praise for her increased emotion and smooth movements. They brought home their highest score of the season with 35 points, increasing their total to 68.

Amanda Kloots’ dance to “Call Me Cruella” (Paso Doble)

The last dance of the night was inspired by one of Disney’s latest films, as Amanda Kloots embodied the Dalmatian-loving fashionista from the live-action movie Cruella. Having been a DWTS fan from Season 1, she has been waiting years to perform the paso doble with her partner Alan Bersten to “Call Me Cruella.” The strong performance and Amanda’s wicked charm perfectly captured the titular villainess, only receiving slight critiques about her arm placement. With their first 9 of the season, the pair earned a score of 36 for the night, with a total score of 68 points out of 80.

Results

The third elimination of the season was also the first double elimination, narrowing down the competition to 11 couples. The pairs at the top of the leaderboard (Melora and Artem, JoJo and Jenna, Olivia and Val) were safe to dance another week along with those in the middle of the pack. Brian and Sharna, Matt and Lindsay, and Kenya and Brandon found themselves in the bottom three this week, with Brian and Sharna being the first to go after having the lowest combined judges scores and viewer votes. An undecided vote between Carrie Ann, Derek, and Bruno left Len to seal the final couples’ fates, ultimately choosing to save Kenya and Brandon and send Matt and Lindsay packing.