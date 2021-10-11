Starz Buys Broadcast Rights to ‘Ghislaine Maxwell: Life on Trial’ Documentary

Starz has bought the U.S. broadcast rights to Ghislaine Maxwell: Life on Trial, the upcoming documentary about the British socialite and close friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The cable network has joined the project as a co-production partner, picking up the rights at this week’s Mipcom TV market in Cannes. The documentary, helmed by Roast Beef Productions and distributed by All3Media International, will first debut in the U.K. on Channel 4 in early 2022. There is no word yet on an expected premiere date in the U.S.

Life on Trial will follow the events of Maxwell’s trial in New York this fall with access to the legal process, journalists, and contributors close to the case. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and charged with the crimes of enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls for convicted sex offender Epstein.

The documentary will also offer some background on Maxwell, tracing her privileged upbringing in Oxford to her rise in the elite worlds of London and New York, to her descent into the Brooklyn State Penitentiary. In addition, it will feature interviews with a diverse range of people who will provide insight into Maxwell and her relationship with Epstein.

“Starz is the perfect home and partner for this premium special, ensuring that U.S. audiences can witness this gripping, evolving and in-depth insight into the woman at the centre of one of the world’s biggest scandals,” said Sally Habbershaw (via Variety), executive VP for Americas at All3Media International.

Rachel Job, All3Media’s senior VP for non-scripted, added: “The number of deals already signed in key territories is testament to the film’s impeccable quality and impressive credentials, and it’s a privilege to work with Roast Beef Productions in bringing it to a global audience. This is first in our strategy to build premium a factual co-production slate in the U.S.”

The documentary is directed by Erica Gornall (Saudi Women’s Driving School) and produced by Mike Lerner (Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer) and Katherine Haywood (Who Cares?). Dorothy Byrne (Leaving Neverland) serves as executive producer.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Life on Trial, TBA, Starz