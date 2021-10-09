‘Outlander’: The Frasers Stand Together ‘Come What May’ in Season 6 Poster (PHOTO)

The Droughtlander is almost over, and ahead of Outlander‘s Season 6 premiere, Starz is tiding fans over with a tease of what’s to come for fan-favorite couple Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) in the telling new key art.

The poster was released during the time-traveling drama’s appearance at New York Comic Con, where cast members Balfe, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, and John Bell tuned in virtually to join a panel with Heughan, executive producer Maril Davis, and author Diana Gabaldon live from the Empire Stage at the Javits Center.

Along with releasing the season’s first teaser trailer, the panel also gave fans another clue about the new episodes via a poster, which seemingly teases Jamie and Claire’s united front as they head into a metaphorical storm — likely, the looming Revolutionary War.

Standing hand-in-hand, the couple stares deep into each others’ eyes while standing in a snowy field laden with fog. The tagline “Come What May” reiterates the pair’s undying support for one another, no matter what they may face.

Picking up where Season 5 left off, the next chapter of Outlander sees Jamie and Claire continuing their fight to protect those they love the most while navigating the challenges of life in Colonial America. Rising tensions amid the revolution make way for new divisions on the Fraser’s Ridge homefront calling into question what one should do when they become an outsider in their own home.

Slated to arrive in early 2022, Outlander Season 6 is executive produced by Davis, Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg.

Don’t miss what lays ahead for the Frasers. Check out the key art, above, and stay tuned for updates on Season 6 as we head into 2022.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Early 2022, Starz