Sad Day in the ‘Neighborhood,’ Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ in Alaska, Pride Rules, Because ‘We’re Here’

An emotional episode of CBS’ The Neighborhood shows the neighbors rallying around Gemma after a miscarriage. Superstars from Broadway, Nashville and beyond join NBC’s The Voice as mentors for the Battle Rounds. Gibbs is on the road again in NCIS, taking McGee to Alaska to get to the bottom of the serial-killer conspiracy. HBO’s jubilant reality series We’re Here returns with its drag troops preaching love and acceptance to small-town America. PBS’ Independent Lens opens its fall season with a documentary about the crusade to drop homosexuality from the official list of mental illnesses.

CBS

The Neighborhood

8/7c

It’s always tricky when a broad sitcom tries to touch on sensitive topics, but when neighbors Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) reach out to comfort Gemma (Beth Behrs) and husband Dave (Max Greenfield) after her miscarriage, there are some genuinely moving moments—especially when Calvin reflects on his reaction to a similar family tragedy years earlier. A subplot about Malcolm’s (Sheaun McKinney) discomfort over using makeup to cover a giant pimple seems like it’s from a different show—although it gives Cedric a chance to rant about the difference between cosmetics and “manly toiletries.”

NBC

The Voice

8/7c

Once again, the coaches enlist grade-A talent to serve as mentors as the Battle Rounds begin. Ariana Grande taps Tony-winning Broadway songbird Kristin Chenoweth, Blake Shelton turns to fellow Nashville veteran Dierks Bentley, John Legend enlists pop star Camila Cabello and Kelly Clarkson reaches out to country vocalist, Jason Aldean.

CBS

NCIS

9/8c

In what promises to be the conclusion of the serial killer arc, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) takes McGee (Sean Murray) to Alaska to follow a lead, while the team at home tries to unravel the conspiracy. A question looms: When the dust settles from this case, will the suspended Gibbs be able or willing to return to duty as usual?

HBO

We’re Here

Season Premiere 9/8c

Roll out the runway, small-town America, because those uplifting drag queens are coming your way. An eight-episode second season brings the delightful Shangela, Bob and Eureka to rural burgs to spread their message of self-expression, tolerance and love for all. In the opener, the fab trio return to Spartanburg, South Carolina, to pick up where they left off due to a Covid delay. They’re there for Noah, who needs help reconciling his “confident diva” side with crippling self-doubt, and plus-size lesbian model Faith, among others.

PBS

Independent Lens

Season Premiere

Independent Lens opens its fall season with a study of one of the lesser-told stories of the gay liberation movement: the push by activists and scientists to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Association’s manual of mental illnesses. With archival footage and interviews with allies and opponents, Cured explores all sides of the revolutionary 1973 decision.

