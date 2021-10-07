If you’re looking for the next show that you’ll want to watch with every single light in your house on, look no further than the six-part thriller Ragdoll, coming to AMC+ on November 11. (Episodes will be released weekly.)

The official trailer is positively gruesome and terrifying, which makes sense, since it’s introducing a case in which six people are murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body suspended from the ceiling in a block of London flats. It’s very, very disturbing, though for DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira), “it’s not the strangest thing I’ve ever seen.” In fact, it’s only “seventh” in her top 10.

The police debate what to call the body they find, and it’s someone in IT who comes up with the nickname “Ragdoll.” Assigned to the case are the newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), his best friend and boss, Baxter, and new recruit DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale). And for at least one of them, the Ragdoll Killer makes it personal: He sends a list of his next victims, and Rose’s name is sixth. Whatever the killer has planned, it seems to end with Rose.

That doesn’t bode well, considering he knows that others see him as “a psychotic liability,” which, admittedly, is “fair.” Watch the trailer below for more from the case.

It’s going to be up to the police to protect those next victims on the Ragdoll Killer’s list, and “our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny,” the official description teases. “A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma.”

Ragdoll is executive produced and commissioned by AMC and UKTV’s Alibi, and executive produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd., with Freddy Syborn as lead writer and executive producer.

Ragdoll, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 11, AMC+