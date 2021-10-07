‘Heels’ Finale Sneak Peek: Is Jack About to Mess Up Gully’s Plans for Ace? (VIDEO)

Is Rooster Robbins (Allen Maldonado) going to hold onto that championship belt he finally got by switching from Jack’s (Stephen Amell) Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) to Charlie Gully’s (Mike O’Malley) Florida Wrestling Dystopia for much longer?

Well, those two men have very different plans for it, as detailed in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Heels Season 1 finale — and it all revolves around, of course, Ace (Alexander Ludwig). That will, of course, get more complicated.

“If you really want to win, you gotta beat him at his game,” Rooster explains to Gully. “See, Jack controls everything the crowd thinks and feels, who’s good, who’s bad, who wins, who loses. Ain’t nobody got power but him. Does the same thing to his wrestlers, especially Ace.”

But Jack’s brother was going to jump ship … because Gully promised him the belt. Yes, the same belt in Rooster’s possession, and you can imagine how the wrestler feels about that. While that’s clearly “another conversation,” they’ll be having, Rooster knows Gully promised him something else — and that Jack is probably already making moves to counter that offer. Watch the clip above for more as Rooster advises Gully what Jack will do next and what the FWD owner should do.

In the Season 1 finale, titled “Double Turn,” Starz teases, “the culmination of all Jack’s efforts finally pays off as the DWL is featured on the biggest stage in its history, but when outside-the-ring drama enters the squared circle, there’s a lot more on the line than the championship belt.”

Heels, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, October 10, 9/8c, Starz