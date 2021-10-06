What do we want? Serpent justice! When do we want it? Wednesday night, 8/7c!

For the past five seasons, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) has been the Grand Poobah of Sucking on Riverdale. From constantly calling daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes) “mija” even when she’s suing him to his bonkers obsession with destroying Archie (KJ Apa) that went as far as stepping into the ring to beat up a teenager, the drug-dealing, prison-owning, steam room-flexing mobster is just the worst.

And now, we know that he’s also the one behind the explosion in the mines (which, again, was all about his hating Archie), as well as all of the fires that have been ravaging this already decrepit town since this season’s time-jump. Real talk, he needs to go.

That’s why this exclusive clip from tonight’s ominously titled season finale, “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)” is so interesting. Armed with proof of Hiram’s latest sins, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and NotCheryl, aka Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) are done playing nice with Ronnie’s Daddy. Seeing that she being deadly serious, Archie and Veronica promise to handle it (you know they won’t). They then distract the Serpent queen and her leather-jacket-with-hair with the alluring suggestion that they go collect signatures for the re-incorporation of their dead-end hamlet. Because local politics are just as sexy as revenge? Still, the pair readily agrees, with Toni then warning them that “if you two don’t take care of Hiram, we will…our way.”

So what is the RIP in that title really for? The town can’t die any more than it already has, so we’re betting the “rest in peace” is aimed at an actual person. But which one? And more importantly, how many signatures do #Foni have to collect anyway? Is this what Season 6 will be about?