‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Myrla & Gil Talk About Moving in Together (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is more than halfway through its 13th season and the couples are beginning to evaluate their next moves as Decision Day approaches.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 12, “Is There Someone Else?,” Myrla and Gil are exploring the next big step in their new marriage. Above, the pair chat about living spaces and whether or not Gil should renew the lease on his apartment outside of the one they’re sharing for the show.

“My lease is up in about three weeks,” Gil begins their conversation in the sneak peek. Myrla responds with a simple “mm-hmm,” as they go about their daily routine in the kitchen. “And I don’t think I’m gonna renew it,” he finishes his thought.

“No, I think you should renew it,” Myrla says sarcastically.

“Yeah!? Alright,” Gil adds as Myrla laughs at the idea. “So, apartment shopping,” he continues the idea. “We need to do that before Decision Day. I went and got two prices for the apartments here. I don’t know where I put the floor plan though.”

As the clip continues, the scene shifts to a testimonial from Myrla who thrills at the idea of moving in permanently with Gil. “Having a husband that I can share a space with is something that I’ve always wanted for myself,” she gushes.

Will they be able to sort out their plans before Decision Day? And what turns will this conversation take? Check out the clip, above, for a taste, and don’t miss the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime