New Face on ‘New Amsterdam,’ Tragedy on ‘The Resident,’ Yankees vs. Red Sox, Celebrating Rita Moreno

Michelle Forbes checks in to New Amsterdam as a financial fixer who’s bound to shake things up on the medical drama. Another hospital faces tragedy when Fox’s The Resident officially bids farewell to Nic (Emily VanCamp). Longtime baseball rivals Yankees and Red Sox face off at Boston’s Fenway Park in the AL Wild Card Game. PBS’ American Masters salutes the life and career of the irrepressible EGOT Rita Moreno.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

New Amsterdam

10/9c

Michelle Forbes has graced more terrific TV shows than we can count (True Blood, Battlestar Galactica, Homicide: Life on the Street, The Killing, to name just a few), and now she comes to the embattled New York hospital as Dr. Veronica Fuentes, a financial fixer recruited to bolster New Amsterdam’s bottom line. This will surely put her on a course collision with Dr. Max (Ryan Eggold), who’s just gone public with his relationship with Dr. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman).

Guy D’Alema/FOX

The Resident

8/7c

The mood is even more somber in the Chastain ER, where a “familiar patient”—that would be Nic Nevin (departing cast member Emily VanCamp)—is brought in after a serious car accident, and the doctors question every difficult decision. It’s going to be especially tough on her husband Conrad (Matt Czuchry). Be prepared for tears.

Getty

Major League Baseball

8/7c

It all came down to a walk-off run scored in the ninth inning of the season’s final game to secure the Yankees a spot in the win-or-go-home Wild Card Game in the American League. They face their longtime rival Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, and not since Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night has there been such a buildup in the sports world. (Or so the sportscasters will tell you.)

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

9/8c

Hey you guys! Whether you know her best as the sizzling Anita in West Side Story or the bellowing live wire of The Electric Company—or perhaps the scene-stealing abuela of the reimagined One Day at a Time—it’s a given that few Hollywood stars burn as bright at 89 as Rita Moreno, the subject of an irresistible American Masters profile. Her accomplishments are well known—an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony)—but so are her survival instincts, emerging triumphant from a studio system that for too long only saw the Puerto Rican native as stereotypically exotic. “Did having to struggle so much take something out of me? Not me!” she declares. Bravo!

NBC

La Brea

9/8c

Whether the CGI saber-tooth tigers make you thrill or giggle, at least this sci-fi melodrama doesn’t skimp on the heavy-breathing action and peril in its second episode. While Eve (Natalie Zea) scrambles to save her son Josh (Jack Martin) from his infected bite in the Prehistoric Land Down Under, above ground her ex, Gavin (Eoin Macken), continues to try to convince authorities that his visions indicate there’s life beyond that mysterious lighted portal in the sinkhole. As stoner anthropologist Scott (Rohan Merchandaney) says down in 10,000 BC L.A.: “Isn’t that insane?” Happily, yes.

Netflix

The Closer

Special

Multiple Emmy winner Dave Chappelle returns with his sixth Netflix comedy special. As Morgan Freeman cheekily wondered in a promo, “What could he possibly have left to say?” That’s what keeps us tuning in to the winner of 2019’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

