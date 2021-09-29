James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant to Star in Crime Thriller ‘Suspect’

A star-studded cast is coming together for a British adaptation of Christoffer Boe’s hit Danish crime thriller Forhøret.

Suspect (working title) will star James Nesbitt (Bloodlands), Joely Richardson (The Tudors), Richard E. Grant (Loki), Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education), Ben Miller (Bridgerton), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Niamh Algar (Deceit), Antonia Thomas (Small Axe), and Imogen King (Clique).

The 8-episode series is set to air on the Channel 4 in the U.K., and will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle. It follows veteran detective Danny Frater (Nesbitt) as he investigates the unnatural death of his daughter. Determined to find the truth, Danny sets out on an agonizing mission, retracing his daughter’s last days and hours in a desperate hope of discovering what really happened to his only child.

“I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script,” Nesbitt said.

He continued: “Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter’s untimely death, and I really can’t wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent.”

The show is written by Matt Baker, who previously adapted the Swedish series Before We Die for Channel 4. Dries Vos (Professor T) is on board as director, with Ed King (His House) producing. Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino serve as executive producers. Eagle Eye Drama is producing the series. Filming is expected to begin this fall.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome James Nesbitt back to Channel 4 to take the lead in this gripping, visceral thriller,” said Channel 4 head of drama Caroline Hollick. “It’s a testament to James’ star power and Matt’s gripping scripts that Suspect has attracted such a sensationally stellar ensemble cast.”

Suspect, TBA