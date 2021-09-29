Mayim Bialik Reacts to ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Controversy As Matt Amodio Hits 30 Wins

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik addressed the recent Jeopardy! host drama when she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday.

“I was the headline on CNN three days in a row,” said Bialik, who will be sharing hosting duties on the long-running CBS game show with Ken Jennings through the end of the year. “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy?”

Bialik was one of many guest hosts who stepped up to the podium in the search to find the late Alex Trebek‘s replacement. And, in August, it was announced that she would host primetime specials and spin-offs while the show’s then-executive producer, Mike Richards, would helm the daily syndicated format.

Controversy followed when insensitive comments made by Richards towards and women and others came to light. Despite already taping a week’s worth of episodes, Richards eventually stepped down from both his hosting duties and producing role.

“I mean, I’m just trying to read the clues. You know, just let me read the clues,” Bialik told Corden, referring to how the host shouldn’t be the focus of the show. “The thing about Jeopardy!, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like — people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it’s my job to be the host, just like read the clues.”

Even though her arrival on the show has been surrounded by drama, Bialik has been loving the experience of hosting. “It’s incredibly enjoyable,” she said. “I learn things all day. I meet people who have a kind of knowledge that I do not possess. I would do horrible on Jeopardy! Horrible.”

One of those knowledgeable contestants is current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio, who has now racked up an impressive 30 consecutive wins. This puts him just two wins away from tying James Holzhauer for most successive wins, though he still has a bit of catching up to do to reach Ken Jennings’ 79 wins in a row.

The official Jeopardy! Twitter account celebrated this remarkable milestone on Tuesday, posting a collage of Amodio’s numerous wins.

Wow, 30 wins. I know whatever happens next, this has been the ride of a lifetime on #Jeopardy. Thanks to all of you for tuning in for all of the ups and downs! https://t.co/DLSJU0xopF — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) September 29, 2021

“Wow, 30 wins. I know whatever happens next, this has been the ride of a lifetime on #Jeopardy,” Amodio tweeted. “Thanks to all of you for tuning in for all of the ups and downs!”

