‘Among the Stars’ & More Out-of-This-World Titles to Stream on Disney+

Astronaut Chris Cassidy joins a NASA mission to unlock the origins of the universe in the spectacular six-part series, Among the Stars. The former Navy SEAL is on a team tasked with repairing a space station science tool, the $2 billion Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which looks for evidence of dark matter (i.e., the theoretical mass in the universe that remains invisible).

Cassidy’s daring spacewalks put him in the spotlight but, the rocket man says modestly, “I’m only the tip of the iceberg.” Engineers and flight controllers get plenty of screen time too, as Cassidy’s journey on Earth and in orbit takes surprise twists (flight delays, training hiccups, Covid-19).

It’s recorded in personal video diaries, space station cameras, and more. “The pandemic meant a lot of our footage is self-shot, but as a result, it’s intimate and personal,” says executive producer and director Ben Turner. “You see people can do amazing things, solve problems and work together. The whole mission chimed with everything that is most inspiring for humanity.”

Out of This World, Streaming Now, Disney+

More Out-of-This World Titles to Stream on Disney+

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey

This 13-part 2014 documentary, a follow-up to Carl Sagan’s 1980 classic Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, explores the marvels of science via the “Ship of the Imagination,” piloted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Available now

Mars: Inside SpaceX

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his team of engineers are aiming to get humans to Mars by 2026. This 2018 documentary film, shot over three years, provides a behind-the-scenes look at the ups and downs of achieving their dream. Available now