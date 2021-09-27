‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek: Athena Gets Nightmarish News About Hudson (VIDEO)

“Desperate Times” — as the September 27 episode of 9-1-1 is titled — call for desperate measures… but what will Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) do when she finds out just how dire the situation is involving rapist Jeffery Hudson (Noah Bean), who attacked her? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek with an update on the situation.

As you’ll recall, the Season 5 premiere ended with Detective Lou Ransome (Sasha Roiz) going to Hudson’s lawyer’s house to protect her, only for her to turn on him after he’d put the rapist in his car. The lawyer slit Ransome’s throat, and it seems we have an update on his condition in this clip.

“He’s been in the hospital for nearly five days. How is it that no one noticed that he was missing?” Athena says to Captain Elaine Maynard (Claudia Christian). “He might not wake up again.” He’s not mentioned by name, but who else last “had Hudson in custody” when Athena spoke to him?

As for Hudson, the women receive word that he’s not in his cell. Watch the clip above for more about the situation — and Athena’s suspicions about Hudson’s attorney.

This situation “becomes very, very personal for [Athena] by Episode 3,” showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider. “That nightmare that she has, as you say, in the first episode, really starts to come true in the next two episodes, and that it is very personal for both of them. Here’s a woman who was unapologetic about bringing him down and he has a real issue with women, to put it mildly. And so he does start to fixate on her and I think that she becomes his bête noire in a lot of ways, and it becomes very kind of mano-a-womano, if that’s even a term.”

Elsewhere in “Desperate Times,” the 118 springs into action when a city-wide blackout and a record heatwave cause mayhem in Los Angeles. Plus, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) confides in Hen (Aisha Hinds) about Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) condition. (Maddie’s dealing with postpartum depression and is on medication and seeing a therapist.)

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox