An Engagement (‘Good Doctor’), A Wedding (‘Abishola’), A Blackout (‘9-1-1’), ‘Joe’ and Sept. 11

The Good Doctor’s fifth season opens with an engagement party for Shaun and Lea. More happy tidings on Bob Hearts Abishola as the title characters tie the knot in a traditional Nigerian ceremony. A blackout plunges L.A. into darkness on 9-1-1. With a milestone 9/11 anniversary looming, all three Joes on Ordinary Joe have a tough time reckoning with loss.

ABC/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

Season Premiere 10/9c

Everyone’s happy for Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his fiancée Lea (Paige Spara) now that they’re back from Guatemala—but oddly, it’s Paige, not her autistic beau, who’s having nightmares over everything going perfectly as they plan an engagement party for the hospital staff. While Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) and Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) take very different approaches to their own busted relationships, Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) is beaming over the arrival of Mateo (Osvaldo Benavides), the surgeon she got to know very intimately while on the South American mission. With all of that going on, there are still people to heal—including Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) as a quirky patient who keeps popping up where she’s not expected.

CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola

Season Premiere 8:30/7:30c

The heart swells as this charming couple makes it official after Bob (Billy Gardell) and his Detroit family are formally introduced to Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) relatives in Nigeria—including her imperious mother (Saidah Arrika Ekulona), who clashes repeatedly with Auntie Olu (Shola Adewasi). “It’s nice not being the embarrassing family for once,” quips Bob’s mom, Dottie (Christine Ebersole). The costumes, music and dancing make for one of TV’s more memorable weddings.

FOX

9-1-1

Season Premiere 8/7c

It’s another night of crisis—only noticeably darker—as the crew contends with a citywide blackout that coincides with a heat wave. Amid the chaos, Athena (Angela Bassett) is particularly concerned about her family’s safety, especially now that her attacker (Noah Bean) has used the blackout as cover to escape from the courthouse.

NBC

Ordinary Joe

10/9c

One thing’s a constant in the three disparate timelines of Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk): He respects the service and sacrifice of his father, an NYPD officer who died in the 9/11 attacks and whose badge occupies distinct places on honor in Joe’s very different worlds. In the ambitious series’ moving second episode, each Joe has to reckon with why he’s so reluctant to attend the 20th anniversary memorial ceremony at Ground Zero.

PBS

American Experience

Documentary Premiere

Over two nights (concluding Tuesday), American Experience profiles William Randolph Hearst, a media mogul of the early 20th century. Many might confuse Hearst with his fictional alter ego: Charles Foster Kane, the anti-hero of Orson Welles’ iconic Citizen Kane, the 1941 film that outraged Hearst to such a degree that he banned mention of it in all of his newspapers. Based on David Nasaw’s biography The Chief: The Life of William Randolph Hearst, the four-hour documentary traces his colorful, lavish life while revealing his lasting impact on sensational journalism.

