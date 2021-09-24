‘Night Court’ Sequel With Melissa Rauch & John Larroquette Ordered to Series at NBC

NBC is back in session with Night Court.

The network has ordered a follow-up to the 1980s and ’90s comedy starring Harry Anderson to series. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, it stars Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) as the daughter of the late Harry Stone (Anderson) — and John Larroquette is returning!

This new Night Court follows Rauch’s Abby Stone, described as an “unapologetically optimistic judge.” She follows in her father’s footsteps, presiding over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and “tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette),” the logline for the half-hour, multi-camera comedy teases.

The original series aired nine seasons from 1984 to 1992 on NBC. In addition to Anderson and Larroquette, it also starred Charles Robinson, Markie Post, Richard Moll, and Marsha Warfield.

The new Night Court is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and After January Productions. Executive producers include Dan Rubin, Melissa Rauch, and Winston Rauch (after January). Larroquette is a producer. Dan Rubin wrote the pilot. Pamela Fryman executive produced and directed the pilot.

Night Court, TBA, NBC