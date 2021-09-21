‘My Unorthodox Life’ Will Return to Netflix For a Second Season

Netflix’s unscripted series My Unorthodox Life is returning for a second season with the show’s star Julia Haart once again taking center stage.

The series, which premiered this past July, follows Haart and her family as they make the decision to leave the Orthodox Jewish community and pursue passions in fashion and design. The cameras follow Haart and her four children as they get to grips with their new non-religious lifestyle in Manhattan.

Haart’s original choice to leave the Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, N.Y came in 2013. Since then, she has risen up the ladder in the world of modeling and fashion, launching her own shoe collection, becoming creative director of La Perla, and now standing as CEO and co-owner of the private modeling agency, Elite World Group.

Being raised in upstate New York, where she had her four children after an arranged marriage, Haart had never had a career of her own. This is what led to her starting her new life, as she explained on the show her discomfort with the community’s strict religious observances and principles that she views as a form of fundamentalism.

“My only issue is with fundamentalism,” Haart told Variety. “I want to make it clear: I love being a Jew. This has nothing to do with Judaism and this has nothing with religion. I have learned very many beautiful things from my community and my religion, and I think that all religion is beautiful. I just don’t think it’s beautiful when you say men are better and women are worse.”

According to Netflix, the second season of My Unorthodox Life will feature more “fashion, family, female empowerment, faith, fabulousness, and of course, Haart.” There is currently no word on when the new season will premiere.

Haart is an executive producer on the series alongside Jeff Jenkins of Jeff Jenkins Productions, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans.

My Unorthodox Life, Season 1, currently streaming, Netflix