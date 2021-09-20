Another season of The Masked Singer means another season of the panelists — Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger — making some possibly on-the-nose and also very out-there guesses as to which celebrity has taken the stage in one of the costumes. But have they figured out who is the Skunk in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the Season 6 premiere?

“Let’s just name some divas,” McCarthy suggests, and Jeong is very much on board to do just that. Among his guesses: Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys, and Anita Baker. “This sounds exactly like Anita Baker,” he insists. Thicke disagrees.

But might they all agree after McCarthy names Mary J. Blige? Watch the clip above for more as the names keep coming. We’ll have to wait to see if any of the panelists are on the right track.

Just like the panelists are back, so is Nick Cannon as host. And Season 6 kicks off with a two-night premiere event. First, on Wednesday, September 22 at 8/7c, Group A performs for the first time leading up to a double elimination. It continues on Thursday, September 23 at 8/7c. Group A is back, this time joined by two all-new Wildcard contestants At the end of the night, one more will be unmasked. (Wildcards were introduced in Season 5; they’re new contestants who can steal a spot in a group and continue in the competition for the Golden Mask Trophy.)

The Season 6 contestants have a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two Super Bowl appearances, and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.

