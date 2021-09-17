‘The Great British Baking Show’ First Look Teases Laughs & Kitchen Blunders (VIDEO)

The Great British Baking Show is nearly back with new episodes as Collection 9 kicks off on Friday, September 24.

In anticipation of the premiere, Netflix has unveiled a first look at the season with a brand-new teaser trailer introducing viewers to the competitors and previewing their impressive confections. The 10-episode competition series will stream a new episode each week following the September 24 premiere as 12 amateurs bake for the chance to win.

Returning to the tent for Collection 9 of The Great British Baking Show are judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Together, they’ll determine which amateur bakers have that special something to move onto the finals. Also returning are kooky hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who get plenty of screentime in the teaser, below.

The competition sees one baker eliminated each week after three rounds of challenges in each episode that consist of the Signature Challenge, Technical Challenge, and Showstopper Challenge. Despite the high stakes of the show, Collection 9’s competitors are just as sweet as ever in the teaser.

“Good luck, everyone!” one of the bakers muses as they take their places at their stations. Together, they enter the show’s bubble which is essential for filming during the pandemic. As with the last collection, there is no traveling home between competitions as judges, hosts, and competitors stay on location to film.

Below, get a peek at the challenges, bakes, and potential disasters that loom for the bakers in Collection 9, and don’t forget to tune in for the fun when The Great British Baking Show returns to Netflix this fall.

The Great British Baking Show returns one week from today — watch this clip from the premiere to meet a few of this year’s amateur bakers pic.twitter.com/j4qt4JeWqd — Netflix (@netflix) September 17, 2021

The Great British Baking Show, Collection 9 Premiere, Friday, September 24, Netflix