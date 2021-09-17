‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,’ Wake Up with ‘Morning Show,’ Late Night with ‘Ted Lasso’s Coach Beard, McQueen Documentaries, Charlamagne’s ‘Truth’

The euphoric London stage musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie becomes a movie for Amazon Prime Video. The busy Apple TV+ lineup includes the second-season premiere of the starry The Morning Show and a special Ted Lasso episode focused on the taciturn Coach Beard. Having made a splash last year with his Small Axe anthology, filmmaker Steve McQueen returns to Amazon with three timely documentaries about race. Media personality Charlamagne tha God (aka Lenard McKelvey) enters the late-night arena with an irreverent talk series.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Movie Premiere

When’s his turn on RuPaul’s Drag Race? Jamie (Max Harwood) is a teen from a blue-collar British town with fabulous dreams of someday becoming an out and proud drag queen. In this uplifting and high-energy musical based on the acclaimed London stage hit, Jamie comes of age and into his own with the help of a supportive mom (stage and TV veteran Sarah Lancashire) and Miss Loco Channelle (scene stealer Richard E. Grant), a local drag legend. Watch this and you’ll be talking and maybe singing about Jamie, too.

The Morning Show

Season Premiere

The slick dramedy about the inner conflicts and unending scandals plaguing a morning TV show returns for a second season. Diva co-anchors Alex Levy (a brittle Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (flinty Reese Witherspoon) are seemingly destined to be forced back on air together, months after exposing their network’s toxic workplace culture. Their boss, newly promoted CEO Cory Ellison (Emmy winner Billy Crudup), continues manipulating lives and careers with reptilian glee. New to the cast (but not in the premiere): Julianna Margulies as prime-time anchor Laura Peterson, who’ll muddy the waters in this fishbowl of piranhas professionally and personally.

Ted Lasso

After the humiliating defeat against Manchester City in the semi-finals, how does gruff-but-mostly-silent Coach Beard (Emmy nominee Brendan Hunt) shake it off? That’s the focus of a standout episode that follows one of the show’s more enigmatic characters on a long, dark, surreal and weirdly funny night on the town. Under Beard’s fierce glare lies a melancholy spirit and an aching and vulnerable heart. As endearing as he can be intimidating, Beard (and Hunt) shines in an episode that finally lets us in on his secret: “I listen more than I talk.”

Uprising

Series Premiere

Revisiting provocative themes from his acclaimed Small Axe dramatic anthology, Oscar-winning filmmaker and executive producer Steve McQueen delivers three powerful and topical documentaries about Black activism in the U.K. Uprising comprises three hourlong reports on pivotal events in 1981: the New Cross Fire that killed 13 Black youths, the Black People’s Day of Action, the first organized protest by Black British citizens that drew more than 20,000 people, and the Brixton riots. Black Power: A British Story of Resistance tells how the Black Power movement grew in the late 1960s. Subnormal: A British Scandal tells of an education scandal in the 1960s and ’70s when it was revealed that Black children were being sent to schools for the “educationally subnormal” in disproportionate numbers.

Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey

Series Premiere 10/9c

The outspoken radio and TV personality most commonly known as Charlamagne tha God, dubbed “the hip-hop Howard Stern” by Rolling Stone, enters the late-night space with a weekly half-hour take on society, politics and culture. Joined by fellow South Carolina native Stephen Colbert (on whose The Late Show he has often appeared) as executive producer, McKelvey promises deep dives, sketches and social experiments as he brings his unfiltered perspective to Colbert’s previous network.

Great Performances

Special 9/8c

The Hans Christian Andersen tale The Red Shoes that became an enduring 1948 film classic is now an innovative dance production from visionary director-choreographer Matthew Bourne. Great Performances presents this parable of obsession, featuring Ashley Shaw and Adam Cooper and set to a score of golden-age Hollywood music.

The New York Times Presents

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

The Emmy-nominated documentary series returns with an eighth installment, with reporters clearing the smoke around e-cigarette manufacturer Juul. Created by two Stanford grad students whose mission was to help millions of smokers kick the habit, Juul instead became a lightning rod for government officials and researchers who argued that Juul’s marketing had instead addicted an entirely new generation.

