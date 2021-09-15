Amanda Gorman Speaks Again, A ‘MasterChef’ Winner and ‘Nailed It!’ Baking Mishaps, ‘My Son’ An Improvised Thriller
Robin Roberts profiles inspiring National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman in a prime-time special. MasterChef crowns a new champion, while Netflix’s hilarious Nailed It! lets amateur bakers do their worst. X-Men’s James McAvoy and The Crown’s Claire Foy star in the partially improvised thriller My Son, acquired by Peacock.
20/20
She wowed them at President Biden’s inauguration with her inspiring words. Since then, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman has become such a cultural icon that she was named a co-chair of this week’s high-profile Met Gala along with Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Timothée Chalamet. Robin Roberts profiles the writer and activist in an interview, discussing her newfound fame and future goals. Also interviewed: Anna Wintour, the style maven who chose Gorman as a gala co-chair, and Jamie Frost, her speech pathologist who helped the eloquent young woman overcome a speech impediment.
MasterChef
In a two-hour season finale, master chefs Curtis Stone and Michael Cimarusti serve as guest judges as the final three contestants battle through an appetizer round to see who’ll survive to the last challenge, where entrée and dessert dishes will decide who gets the MasterChef title.
Nailed It!
It’s a whole different culinary ball game when amateur bakers show what they’re made of—and it’s rarely pretty—in TV’s funniest baking competition. Challenge themes encompass everything from Black History Month to the paranormal, but it’s really about the disastrous reveal—and comic commentary from the likes of guest judges including Sam Richardson, Wayne Brady and Sasheer Zamata.
Nailed It! where to stream
My Son
The streamer has acquired this intriguing international coproduction, a remake of a 2017 French thriller (also directed by Christian Carion), starring X-Men and His Dark Materials’ James McAvoy and Claire Foy—who just won her second Emmy (this time as a guest actress) for Netflix’s The Crown. The twist in this missing-person drama is that, as in the original, the male lead is flying blind without a script or dialogue, improvising as the action unfolds. McAvoy plays a man whose 7-year-old son goes missing, presumably kidnapped from a campsite, and his desperate search for answers sends him to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives.
Inside Wednesday TV:
- NFL Slimetime (7/6c, Nickelodeon): A new weekly series takes a kid’s-eye view of the current NFL season with “Nick-ified” highlight footage, interviews with NFL stars and appearances by Nick talent. CBS Sports analyst and former NFL player Nate Burleson and Nick star Young Dylan’s Dylan Gilmer are the hosts, with teen sports correspondent Dylan Schefter.
- America’s Got Talent (9/8c, NBC): A winner will be named in a two-hour finale that typically features return appearances by past performers and other major artists.
- The $100,000 Pyramid (9/8c, ABC): The game show’s season finale features one of the show’s more eclectic lineups of celebrity guests: comedian Mario Cantone, Tony winner Laura Benanti, Holey Moley’s Joe Tessitore and the outrageous Bridget Everett.
- Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (10/9c, Comedy Central): Wally (BD Wong) is understandably nervous about introducing his cheerful girlfriend Brenda (Jennifer Esposito) to his deranged wild card of a daughter, Nora (Awkwafina). Little does he know that Nora’s raging and jealous id has taken the form of a mischievous imaginary friend who looks like a psycho outcast from the Banana Splits.
- Nightbooks (streaming on Netflix): A dark family fantasy stars Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter as an evil witch who traps young Alex (Winslow Fegley) in her magical lair with one command: to tell her a new story every night. (Shades of Scheherazade and One Thousand and One Nights.) Good thing his passion is writing scary stories, and with the help of fellow prisoner Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), they plot how to make their escape.