Peacock Announces Full Cast for ‘Fresh Prince’ Reimagining ‘Bel-Air’

The Fresh Prince is back with a dramatic reimagining of the classic ’90s sitcom. After newcomer and West Philadelphia native Jabari Banks was cast in Will Smith’s iconic titular role, Peacock officially released the rest of the leading cast for the upcoming series Bel-Air.

Alongside Banks, the lineup of series regulars includes Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks (V Wars), Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks (Atlanta), Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks (Run Hide Fight), Coco Jones as Hilary Banks (Let it Shine), Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks (Captain Marvel), Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey (Most Dangerous Game), Jordan L. Jones as Jazz (Snowfall), and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa (The Chair).

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air,” states the show’s description. “With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

The new series, which already received a two-season order, is based on writer/director Morgan Cooper’s fan film of the same name, which has nearly seven million views on YouTube. After catching the eye of Smith, the show became a reality through the NBC Universal streaming service.

In August, Smith surprised Banks via video call to announce that he had been cast in the leading role of “Will,” officially passing the torch to the newest Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Banks even showed Smith him and his friends’ Fresh Prince group Halloween costume, in which he was dressed as Will, proving his casting was meant to be.

Cooper will join the series as a director, co-writer, and executive producer alongside co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson. Smith also joins as an executive producer with Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy and Susan Borowitz.

Bel-Air, TBA, Peacock