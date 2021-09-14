‘Love Life’ Welcomes William Jackson Harper’s Marcus in a HBO Max First Look (VIDEO)

Get ready to fall for someone new because HBO Max’s anthology series, Love Life, is welcoming The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper to the Season 2 spotlight.

Set to premiere with three episodes on Thursday, October 28, Season 2 of the romantic comedy show focuses on Marcus Watkins just as he’s coming out of a years-long relationship with the person he thought would be the one. In a sneak peek at what’s to come, the teaser, below, reveals that love rarely goes quite as planned.

Having had the rug pulled out from under him, Marcus is plunged back into the search for romantic fulfillment, a thing he believed he’d found before. Rolling out over several Thursdays in the weeks following the three-episode debut on October 28, Season 2 will see three episodes arrive November 4 and the final four drop on November 11.

Harper is joined by fellow executive producer Anna Kendrick briefly as well as new series regulars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell. Recurring stars include Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and John Earl Jelks.

And the guest star roster features Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock, and Steven Boyer. And taking over for Season 1’s Lesley Manville, Keith David steps in as Season 2’s narrator.

Along with Kendrick, Season 1’s Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune will appear in Season 2. Love Life is co-showrun by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, and Rachelle Williams who executive produce with Kendrick, Harper, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante. Catch a first look at Love Life Season 2, below, and don’t miss the latest episodes on HBO Max this fall.

Love Life, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 28, HBO Max