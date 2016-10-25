‘The Art of More’: Season 2 Trailer Shows More Auction Intrigue (VIDEO)

The auction business may not seem exciting on first glance but think about all the money and rare goods that exchange hands every single day. The first season of the Crackle drama The Art of More showed how much intrigue and dirty dealing under the elegant exterior, and the show is back for more in Season 2, which debuts on the streaming service on Wednesday, November 16.

In Season 2, Graham Connor (Christian Cooke) returns to the auction business to help the FBI take down a smuggling ring that helps out terrorist groups; Roxanna Whitman (Kate Bosworth) works her way to the top of DeGraaf’s auction house, but does so under fire; Sam Brukner (Dennis Quaid) looks to open a museum and make a comeback in the art world, but is challenged by two women that come into his life; and Arthur Davenport (Cary Elwes) tries to get his status as an art world trendestter back while the IRS is still in pursuit.

Take a look at the trailer and key art for the show below:

The Art of More, Season 2 premiere, Wednesday, November 16, Crackle