“Of course. I love you,” The Good Doctor’s Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) responded when Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) proposed marriage to him at the end of Season 4 on the ABC medical drama. As viewers can see in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the Season 5 trailer, the couple makes it to the altar…but will the “I do’s” be exchanged?

They might not be as Shaun feels the need to apologize for something during the ceremony. “I’m sorry,” he says.

Leading up to the gathering, Lea works overtime trying to make sure every last detail is perfect, which, of course, causes a bit of anxiety. “I’ve got it. It’s going to be great,” Lea says, trying to convince herself her big day will go off without a hitch. She’s also anxious to make her second marriage more successful than her first. “I really need to get this one right,” Lea says.

No episode of The Good Doctor would be complete without a medical drama. Watch for a young mother to come to the San Jose St. Bonaventure. Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) informs the new mom that anti-freeze (yikes!) has been discovered in her daughter’s system. Was she trying to kill her own child – or is there more to this tale? Paging Dr. Murphy!

The Good Doctor, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, September 27, 10/9c, ABC