A ‘Marriage’ Drama, 9/11 Remembrances, MTV’s VMAs, ‘American Rust’

America and the world will pause to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, 20 years later, including on TV. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain bring star power to HBO’s adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes from a Marriage. Doja Cat hosts MTV’s Video Music Awards. Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney star in Showtime’s American Rust, about a murder that rocks a dying steel town.

HBO

Scenes from a Marriage

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Unfolding like a series of one-act plays, writer-director Hagai Levi’s (In Treatment, The Affair) five-part adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s seminal 1970s miniseries dissects the dissolution of a marriage in painful, psychologically acute detail. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are at the soul-baring top of their game as Jonathan and Mira, who cling to each other even as they draw apart in confrontations that shift from tenderness and sorrow to sensuality, cruelty and even violent rage. It’s an acting tour-de-force in a drama that’s sometimes almost too difficult to watch. (See the full review.)

GETTY IMAGES

MTV Video Music Awards

8/7c

SUNDAY: Doja Cat hosts the weekend’s biggest music event as the VMAs return to New York with a live show from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Among the highlights: Foo Fighters receive the inaugural US Global Icon Award and perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2007. Also making a comeback: Justin Bieber, who leads the nominations with seven, performing his first VMA set in six years. Kacey Musgraves makes her VMAs debut as part of a roster that includes Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Chlöe, Travis Barker with Machine Gun Kelly, and Jack Harlow with Lil Nas X for their first live performance of “Industry Baby.”

Dennis Mong/SHOWTIME

American Rust

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Showtime veterans Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule) and Maura Tierney (The Affair, Your Honor) return to the network in a small-town murder drama so downbeat it makes Mare of Easttown look like a Marx Brothers comedy. Daniels is the chief of police in a dead-end Pennsylvania steel town, who becomes personally and compromised when the angsty son of his lover (Tierney) is implicated in a murder. Authentic, yes, but compelling? Remains to be seen.

HISTORY

9/11: Four Flights

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: After a day of extensive coverage of 20-year remembrances on all of the major broadcast and cable news channels, History weighs in with two powerful two-hour documentaries. In Four Flights, family and friends reflect on those who perished aboard the four hijacked airliners—American 11, United 175, American 77 and United 93. 9/11 I Was There (10/9c) is an immersive, intimate account of the tragic day as it happened, seen through video diaries of eyewitnesses who recorded events on their cameras.

More on 9/11:

Extra Innings from 9/11: 20 Years Later (Saturday, streaming on HBO Max): Former Yankees and Mets players and bosses are among those looking back at how baseball helped New York and the nation heal in the aftermath of the attacks.

(Saturday, streaming on HBO Max): Former Yankees and Mets players and bosses are among those looking back at how baseball helped New York and the nation heal in the aftermath of the attacks. Front Row to History: The 9/11 Classroom (Saturday, 7/6c and 11/10c/8 PT, CNN): CNN’s prime-time lineup of special programming begins with Victor Blackwell’s report that revisits the moment when President George W. Bush first learned of the attacks while attending a Florida classroom. Those students, now in their late 20s, their teacher and White House aides recall those events. Followed by Shine a Light (8/7c), an hourlong remembrance hosted by Jake Tapper , featuring performances by H.E.R. , Brad Paisley, Common and Maroon 5 . At 9/8c, CNN Films presents an encore of 9/11 , the 2002 documentary from Gédéon and Jules Naudet that depicts the calamity at the World Trade Center as it happens.

(Saturday, 7/6c and 11/10c/8 PT, CNN): CNN’s prime-time lineup of special programming begins with report that revisits the moment when first learned of the attacks while attending a Florida classroom. Those students, now in their late 20s, their teacher and White House aides recall those events. Followed by (8/7c), an hourlong remembrance hosted by , featuring performances by , Brad Paisley, and . At 9/8c, CNN Films presents an encore of , the 2002 documentary from and that depicts the calamity at the World Trade Center as it happens. Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11 (Saturday, 8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): To honor those lost on 9/11 through the arts, Great Performances and the Metropolitan Opera present a live performance of Verdi’s Requiem from the site of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Misty Copeland hosts, with conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin leading the Met orchestra, with soloists Ailyn Pérez , Michelle DeYoung , Matthew Polenzani and Eric Owens .

(Saturday, 8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): To honor those lost on 9/11 through the arts, Great Performances and the present a live performance of Requiem from the site of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Misty Copeland hosts, with conductor leading the Met orchestra, with soloists , , and . 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7:30/6:30c, 7/PT, CBS): The 54th season of TV’s most revered news magazine opens with a special hourlong report, “FDNY: 9/11,” with Scott Pelley interviewing New York City firefighters who were at Ground Zero and survived, recalling the bravery and sacrifice of their 343 colleagues lost when the buildings collapsed.

Inside Weekend TV: