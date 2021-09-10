‘1883’: Billy Bob Thornton to Guest Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

There’s a new marshal in town in the Yellowstone prequel.

Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) will guest star in Taylor Sheridan’s new series 1883 on Paramount+. He’ll be playing Marshal Jim Courtright.

1883 stars Sam Elliott as tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy Shea Brennan, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, Isabel May as their eldest daughter Elsa, and LaMonica Garrett as Thomas, a Pinkerton agent and right hand to Brennan.

It follows the Duttons as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains towards the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

In addition to Goliath, Thornton’s TV credits include Fargo, Hearts Afire, and The Outsiders.

This prequel is just one of three Sheridan shows coming this fall. First, Yellowstone returns with its fourth season on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 7. Then come Mayor of Kingstown on Sunday, November 14, and 1883 on Sunday, December 19, on Paramount+. Paramount Network will promote both streaming series with a special simulcast event following Yellowstone.

1883 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari. Production is underway in Fort Worth, Texas.

1883, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 19, Paramount+