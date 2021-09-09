‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Trailer: Jane Tennant Impresses as She Leads Her Team (VIDEO)

Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) just goes “where the case takes” her, she says in the newest NCIS: Hawai’i promo.

Tennant’s not just the first female special agent in charge — and first female lead in the NCIS franchise — but also was top of her class at FLETC and the only agent to receive the Medal of Merit three times. She is also a mother and cares about her team, evident by her insistence that “when anyone on my team is in trouble, I’m the first call.”

And it looks like at least one of her team — Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) — is going to have to get used to that team-as-a-family mentality. “I thought this was just going to be a job, but I’ve realized that it’s a lot more,” he says.

Tennant also has an intriguing dynamic with Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj), which we get a taste of in the new preview. “Robberies, murders, massive explosions, when exactly does the solving the crime part come?” he asks. Watch the trailer below for more from those two, the team, and the crime-solving (yes, it does happen) to come.

In the series premiere of NCIS‘s latest addition, an experimental Naval aircraft crashes on Oahu, and it’s up to Tennant and her team to figure out who’s behind it before classified state secrets are exposed.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Series Premiere, Monday, September 20, 10/9c, CBS