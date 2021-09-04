‘Today’s Weatherman Willard Scott Dies at 87

Today‘s beloved and wacky weatherman Willard Scott has died. The reporter was 87 years old.

Announced by Today‘s current weatherman and Scott’s longtime friend Al Roker on Instagram, the co-host of NBC’s morning program penned a moving tribute to the former star. “We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” Roker began his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

“Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and I am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott began his full-time run with Today in 1980 and was best known for wishing a happy birthday to fans who were turning 100 years old. Over the years, the feature became popular as images of viewers reaching that major milestone was shared on Smucker’s jelly jars while Scott gave them a shoutout on TV in front of millions of viewers.

The tradition is still upheld on the morning show despite Scott’s absence. Along with his work on Today, Scott’s television credits include Bozo the Clown, McDonaldland, and Valerie. Scott’s last billed appearance on Today took place in 2015.

Along with his moving caption, Roker shared a collection of images featuring himself and Scott together. See them in his full tribute, above.