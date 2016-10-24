‘Riverdale’ Stars Celebrate Halloween ComicFest (VIDEO)

Rich Sands
1 Comment
Riverdale@Halloween ComicFest
Halloween ComicFest/YouTube
Riverdale @ Halloween ComicFest

Riverdale

 More

Forget candy corn, comic books might just be the new hot trick or treat item for Halloween. The fifth annual Halloween ComicFest is coming up, and the stars of The CW’s much-anticipated Archie Comics adaptation Riverdale are spreading the word. KJ Apa (who plays Archie Andrews) and Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) took a break from filming their midseason drama (a modern, moody update on the beloved comic book franchise) to plug the event.

The event (a spinoff of the popular Free Comic Book Day event that’s been held in May since 2002), features free Halloween- and horror-themed comics available at many comic-book retailers. This year’s event, on Saturday, Oct. 29, features more than 30 different comics, including a pair of Archie Comics books, plus titles featuring Darth Vader, Spider-Man, Pokemon and Grumpy Cat.

RELATED: 12 TV-Inspired Halloween Costumes

The two Archie titles are Afterlife With Archie (a story featuring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Co., set during a zombie apocalypse); Archie’s Madhouse is a mini-comic. (Though not part of this event, a comic book adaptation of the Riverdale TV series is coming early next year.)

For more information about Halloween ComicFest, including participating stores, click here.

Afterlife With Archie comic book, Halloween ComicFest 2016 edition

Afterlife With Archie comic book, Halloween ComicFest 2016 edition

Archie's Madhouse mini-comic, Halloween ComicFest 2016 edition

Archie’s Madhouse mini-comic, Halloween ComicFest 2016 edition

Riverdale - The CW

Riverdale where to stream

Riverdale

Camila Mendes

KJ Apa




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Guthrie, NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- “Upfront Backstage Portraits”, 2025
1
‘Today’s Savannah Guthrie Shows Off Bold New Hairstyle – Fans Give Their Verdict
Keith Bynum
2
HGTV’s Keith Bynum Reflects on Family Loss Following ‘Bargain Block’s End
Waleed Zuaiter, Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, and Laurie Davidson 'The Girlfriend'
3
‘The Girlfriend’ Ending Explained by Robin Wright & Olivia Cooke
WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE - Disney’s “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” stars David Henrie as Justin Russo, Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo. (Disney/Justin Stephens)
4
Disney’s Wizards and Teen Vampire, ‘Wrong Paris’ Romcom, ‘Rainmaker’ in Court, Streaming ‘Warfire’
Jimmy Kimmel
5
Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump Over Charlie Kirk Shooting Response