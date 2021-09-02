‘Insecure’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date as HBO Unveils Trailer (VIDEO)

Issa is getting reflective in a first look at the fifth and final season of Insecure, which is set to air on HBO this fall.

Slated to kick off on Sunday, October 24, Insecure‘s fifth season will feature 10 all-new episodes that will air on a weekly basis and stream on HBO Max. Created and written by star Issa Rae, the series originally debuted in 2016 and follows Rae’s aptly named Issa Dee.

The show follows her struggles in navigating the complicated professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her friend Molly (Yvonne Orji). Joining both Rae and Orji in the final season are stars Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Courtney Taylor. Along with Rae, the series is executive produced by Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi, and Jim Kleverweis.

Follow Issa and friends as they evaluate their relationships, old and new, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives. Not too much else is being teased about Season 5’s storylines, but expect plenty of laughs if the teaser is any indication.

In the teaser trailer, below, Issa Dee voices her uncertainties and reflective thoughts while looking in the mirror. “Oh, Issa, you were so simple then,” she says. “I just want to be drama-free and happy.” She goes on to say that she pretends like “I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I’m terrified.”

Can the voice in her head ease her fears? Check out the teaser and don’t miss Insecure‘s return this fall on HBO and HBO Max.

Insecure, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 24, 10/9c, HBO