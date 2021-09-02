‘The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh Joins ‘World Beyond’ for Season 2

We knew The Walking Dead‘s Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) was connected to the Civic Republic Military back before we knew that group by name, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that we’ll see her again — on the show on which CRM is a big part. McIntosh has joined the cast of World Beyond for its 10-episode second (and final) season, AMC has announced.

“I love the character of Jadis and I love this world so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at The Walking Dead: World Beyond in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy. I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October,” McIntosh said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we’re excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe,” The Walking Dead‘s Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple added. “In our story, years have passed — we’ll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that’s seen throughout all three series. We can’t wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU.”

Jadis was last seen in a helicopter with an injured Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after he blew up a bridge of walkers. (His family and friends thought he died in the explosion.) Lincoln is set to reprise his Walking Dead role in movies.

AMC also released a new trailer — make sure to watch to the end! — and key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Check them out above and below.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond also stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, and Ted Sutherland. Season 2 “concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world,” according to AMC. “As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.”

Joining co-creators Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete as executive producers are Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Second and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, October 3, 10/9c, AMC